Car Thief Eludes Troopers on Glenn Highway with Two Minors Aboard Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Jul 16, 2020.

A stolen vehicle report went into the Wasilla trooper dispatch at 3:45 pm on Wednesday afternoon from the G&G Foodmart in Wasilla AST reports.

An investigation was opened and a short time later, the stolen Ford pickup was seen on the Glenn Highway near Eagle River and troopers attempted a traffic stop. But the driver, identified as 36-year-old Marquita Patterson, of Anchorage, instead sped away. Patterson would recklessly elude troopers for ten miles, at times exceeding 100 mph.

The chase would not end until Muldoon Road. When finally stopped, it would be found that along with Patterson in the vehicle, were two minors.

It would be found that Patterson was the subject of an active arrest warrant for Escape. Charges added for yesterday’s incident included Vehicle Theft I, Eluding I, and Reckless Endangerment x2 DV.

“Patterson was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail,” troopers said in the report.





