Car Thief takes Troopers, Police on Car Chase Through Homer

Alaska State Troopers report that they were taken on a high-speed chase on the lower Kenai Peninsula on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of an Anchorage/Anchor Point man.

A trooper, while conducting a traffic stop at 3:50 pm was contacted by a man who reported that his 2000 GMC pickup had just been stolen. After the report went out, another trooper at mile 169 outside Homer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. But, the suspect sped away taking troopers and Homer police on a chase into and through the city of Homer.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Christopher Wilson, managed to lose police and troopers in traffic and the authorities continued to search for him.







Troopers, as they searched for the vehicle on East End Road saw skid marks on the roadway at the intersection of East End Road and Walters Street several miles out of town and investigated, following tracks on a dirt road.

They soon came upon the stolen truck at a residence on Frontier Lane and made contact with Wilson. When contacted, Wilson exhibited signs of drug impairment and failed field sobriety testing.

Wilson was placed under arrest on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Eluding I, Reckless Driving, Assault III, and DUI. It would be found that he had an existing warrant for his arrest in a previous theft case.

He was transported into Homer and remanded to the Homer Jail on the charges.