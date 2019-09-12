Carrie Irwin Brown named Alyeska’s Alaska Native Program Director

- Home
ANCHORAGE, AK – Carrie Irwin Brown joined Alyeska Pipeline Service Company as its Alaska Native Program Director in August. Carrie brings experience from a variety of Alaska organizations. She was most recently the Director of the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium; prior to that, she was the Executive Director for the Alaska Native Arts Foundation, and the Senior Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer at First Alaskans Institute. Carrie is a lifelong Alaskan from Interior Alaska of Athabascan and Irish descent and a tribal member of the Nenana Native Tribe.
Alyeska’s Alaska Native Program was created in October 1995. Through the program, Alyeska supports recruitment, employment, mentoring, education and training opportunities for Alaska Native People. The program helps fulfill commitments embodied in the TAPS Federal Agreement and Grant of Right-of-Way.
Carrie has served on many Alaska non-profit boards, including the Foraker Group, the Alaska Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Alaska Chapter. She currently serves as Board Chair for Toghotthele Corporation, a for-profit ANCSA-village corporation, and on the Anchorage Library Foundation board.
Carrie attended the University of Hawaii and Nagoya Gakuin University in Nagoya, Japan, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Management/International Business from Alaska Pacific University. In 2016, she completed a master’s level Alaska Native Executive Leadership Program at APU and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration at APU. In 2018, she received the Certified Fundraising Executive designation.
Written by: Alyeska Corporate Communications on Sep 12, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News, our reviewer, on Sep 11, 2019.