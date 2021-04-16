CASE COUNT SUMMARY – April 15, 2021







OVERVIEW – 194 new cases | 19/1 deaths | 37 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 38.7% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 46.9% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

38.7% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 61%

YK-Delta Region: 56.5%

Juneau City and Borough: 55.4%

Northwest Region: 48.6%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 42.9%

Southwest Region: 41.6%

Other Interior Region: 40.8%

Anchorage Municipality: 40.6%

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 34.4%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 31.1%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 24.9%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

CASES – DHSS today announced 194 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 185 were residents in: Anchorage (54), Wasilla (54), Palmer (20), Fairbanks (12), Eagle River (9), Soldotna (8), Chugiak (4), North Pole (4), Kenai (3), Big Lake (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2), Seward (2), Willow (2) and one each in Chevak, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Girdwood, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Sitka, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez and Wrangell.

Nine new nonresident cases were identified in:

Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula: four with purposes under investigation

Anchorage: two with purposes under investigation

Juneau: one with purpose under investigation

Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation

Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation

No adjustments were made to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 63,061 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,669.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,412 resident hospitalizations and 329 resident deaths, with five new hospitalizations, 19 deaths of Alaska residents, and one death of a nonresident reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.







Nineteen deaths of Alaska residents were identified through death certificate review:

Female Fairbanks resident who was 80 or older

Female Fairbanks resident in her 70s

Male Fairbanks resident in his 70s

Male Southeast Fairbanks Census Area resident in his 50s

Male Kusilvak Census Area resident in his 60s

Male Wasilla resident who was 80 or older

Male Wasilla resident in his 70s

Female Wasilla resident in her 60s

Male Anchorage resident who was 80 or older who died out of state

Male Anchorage resident who was 80 or older

Female Anchorage resident in her 70s

Male Anchorage resident in his 60s

Female Anchorage resident in her 40s

Female Anchorage resident in her 40s who died out of state

Male Anchorage resident in his 40s who died out of state

Male Anchorage resident in his 20s

Male Dillingham Census Area resident in his 60s

Male Hoonah-Angoon-Yakutat area resident who was 80 or older

Male Sitka resident in his 70s who died out of state

One death of a nonresident was identified through death certificate review:

Male nonresident in his 50s died in Fairbanks

There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,000,998 tests have been conducted, with 29,423 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.05%.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 22.5 cases per 100,000. Seven regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 49.66 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 24.59 cases per 100,000

Anchorage Municipality: 22.54 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17.06 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 16.79 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16.73 cases per 100,000

Southwest Region: 10.69 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Juneau City and Borough: 8.09 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 8.05 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 5.42 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Northwest Region: 3.16 cases per 100,000

Notes: Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. When there is a high number of reports being received, this may cause delays in getting reports entered and counted. Personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the hub.

There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations are reported for all facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default on the dashboard. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov; weekly and daily case summaries are archived at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx#updates.





