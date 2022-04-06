CBP Officers Seize $548,987 in Fentanyl at Del Rio Port of Entry





DEL RIO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than a half million dollars in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle.

“This significant seizure of a potentially fatal hard narcotic like fentanyl underscores the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers are facing and their commitment to upholding our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry.

On April 3, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge encountered a passenger vehicle driven by a female U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a thorough secondary examination, officers seized 30 packages containing a total of 40.34 pounds (18.30 kg) of alleged fentanyl concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

