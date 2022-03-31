Celebrate Little Free Libraries in Government Hill March 31 at 5:30 pm Sunset Park – 600 N. Vine





Anchorage, AK — The public is invited to celebrate little free libraries at an outdoor event at Sunset Park in Government Hill today. Hot drinks and cold Wild Scoops ice cream will be served. Free playground maps will be distributed.

Best Beginnings installed its first little free library with the help of Altman, Rogers, & Co. in Mountain View Garden Art Park in 2018. With the help of an Anchorage Park Foundation Community Challenge Grant, they recruited volunteers and received matching funds to design and build ten more in Anchorage parks, which were completed in 2021.

Join Best Beginnings, Anchorage Parks and Recreation, Anchorage Park Foundation and the Government Hill Community Council to thank the many volunteers that came together to design and build the libraries across Anchorage. Park stewards are assigned to each park to make sure it stays clean and filled with books. Sunset Park’s steward is the Hillcrest Child Center in Government Hill. Government Hill Community Council will share information about plans for more parks and connectivity in Government Hill if Prop 5, the municipal parks bond, passes. Voters have until April 5 to vote their ballot.

A Little Free Library is a “take a book, leave a book” free book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share.

The Anchorage Park Foundation mobilizes public support and financial resources for Anchorage parks, trails, and recreation opportunities.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

