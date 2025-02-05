Celebrating 10 years of the Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program





Since its inception, the Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship Program has launched the careers of over 60 professionals. The fellowship class size has expanded from just two in its first year to a cohort of 17 in the 2024 class. The demand for skilled professionals in marine science and policy by Alaska organizations has guided the program’s growth, and highlights the importance of mentoring a new generation of leaders who are committed to both the protection and responsible use of Alaska’s marine and coastal environments and resources.

“We are serving a need in Alaska, to connect graduate students with career opportunities and to help organizations find exceptional talent,” said Ginny Eckert, Alaska Sea Grant Director. “The state fellowship program, modeled after the national Knauss Fellowship program, was initially limited to just a few applicants per year. The success of the Alaska-based program has far exceeded our expectations.”

“Each year we receive more fellow and host applications,” said Molly Cain, Alaska Sea Grant Associate Director, who now oversees the fellowship program. “We have witnessed how the program is helping retain talented individuals who grew up in Alaska or received their graduate training in the state, as well as attracting talented individuals from outside the state who ultimately make Alaska their home.”

The fellowship, established by Alaska Sea Grant in 2014, pairs students or recent graduates with host organizations and agencies in Alaska for a 12-month paid position. Hosts have included NOAA Fisheries Protected Resource Division, the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, North Pacific Fishery Management Council, and U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center, among others.

“The state fellowship is very much a partnership-based program,” said Cain. “Our host partners and the unique positions, mentorship, and professional development opportunities they provide are a huge part of the program’s success and growth. In turn, the fellows make lasting contributions to the organizations they work with.”

This program supports workforce development of Alaska’s emerging marine and coastal professionals, serving as a bridge for recent graduates with advanced degrees to transition from academia to the professional workforce. By offering real-world policy, research, and management experience along with mentorship, it helps launch meaningful and rewarding careers that are essential for the long-term sustainability of Alaska’s marine ecosystems.

For many fellows, it leads to full-time employment. Marysia Szymkowiak, from the inaugural 2015 cohort, began her career with a fellowship at NOAA Fisheries, which provided the foundation for her current position as a research social scientist at NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center. For Kelly Drummond, a member of the 2023 class, the fellowship led to her recent appointment as the program manager for the Skipper Science Partnership, an initiative powered by the Indigenous Sentinels Network and the Tribal Government of St. Paul Island.

“Although I had lived and worked in Alaska before, I didn’t have the network or experience to further my career,” reflected Drummond. “Through the fellowship, I gained experience in project management, science communication, data management, grant writing, and much more. Most importantly, it gave me an opportunity to build a professional network, both through my host organization and Alaska Sea Grant, that continues to benefit me personally and professionally.”

Applications for fellows and hosts for the 2025 Alaska Sea Grant State Fellowship are being accepted through February 6. The website also contains a recorded webinar detailing the fellowship program and application process.

