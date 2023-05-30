Central Woman Dies in Birch Creek Boating Accident Sunday





At 45:43 pm on Sunday afternoon, AST was alerted to a capsizing and stranding on Birch Creek north of Fairbanks and in turn notified RCC and also launched Alaska State Trooper Helo-2 to respond to the area.

A SuperCub from Central also responded and overflew the area and successfully located the boaters but were unable to set down.

Local search parties were able to get to the area and rescue 41-year-old Central resident Jacob Hendrickson and his two children ages 14 and 6. His wife 40-year-old Candi Henrickson was missing however. She had gotten separated during the mishap. She was soon found deceased in the stream.



