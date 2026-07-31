Chad Buckalew Convicted of Assault in the Second Degree for Strangulation











(Anchorage, Alaska) – An Anchorage jury has convicted Chad Buckalew, 38, of three counts of Assault in the Second Degree for the strangulation and beating his ex-girlfriend in May of 2024.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that the assault lasted for almost an hour and included multiple instances of strangulation. The victim suffered significant injuries to her neck and body. During trial, she testified that if a neighbor had not called the police, she did not believe that she would have survived. Buckalew was also convicted of four counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree. After conviction on these felony charges, Buckalew pleaded guilty to Violating a Domestic Violence Protective Order.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2026, in front of Superior Court Judge Walker. Buckalew faces a presumptive sentencing range of three to seven years for each conviction of Assault in the Second Degree.

This case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kelsey Croft and Josh Diaz. This case was supported by paralegals Daira Pico and Tanna Severson.