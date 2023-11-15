Charges Filed Against Raymond Pointer in Connection to Shooting in Eagle River





At 2:11 pm in the afternoon on Sunday, the Anchorage Police were called to the 18300-block of North Fire Lake Avenue in Eagle River regarding an incident involving a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the lower body who was receiving first aid from those present in the house. The victim was then taken to the hospital by AFD medics for treatment of his wounds which were not considered life-threatening.

Raymond C. Pointer, aged 52, appears to have started a quarrel with an adult male outside the man’s residence. During the altercation, Pointer allegedly brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots, one of which went through a window and into the house. Fortunately, no one inside the house was injured.

Police arrived at the location and called on Pointer. He was taken into custody and brought to the Anchorage Police Department for interrogation by investigators. After that, Raymond Pointer was held in Anchorage jail as he was charged with Assault I and Reckless Endangerment.

The perpetrator and his victim had a prior relationship. Authorities are still attempting to ascertain the cause of the quarrel and shooting.

An inquiry into the shooting event is being conducted. The purpose of the investigation is to determine the cause of the incident.



