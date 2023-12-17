Charges Filed against Wasilla Suspect following Fatal Overdose Investigation





On the evening of Friday, December 8th, trooper eceived a report of an unresponsive male at a Wasilla residence and so responded along with EMS to the location.

Upon arrival, EMS initiated life-saving efforts. The efforts were unsuccessful and so, 40-year-old James “Jimmy” Leseman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Evidence at the scene pointed to overdose as the cause of death and so the Alaska State Trooper’s Mat-Su Drug Unit responded and initiated an investigation.

The investigation pinpointed a suspect and location that the drugs came from and on Tuesday, after search warrants were granted, investigators would seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug distribution materials, body armor, suppressors, and 40 firearms in a residence and vehicle of 46-year-old Wasilla resident Richard Walker.

When the search took place Walker was already in custody from a recent arrest for violating his conditions of release in a prior case. As a result of the search, Walker was charged with two counts of MICS 2, two counts of MICS 3, one count of MIW 2, and three counts of MIW 3.

67-year-old Wasilla resident Luther Walker was at the home when the search took place. He was charged with two counts of MIW3.

AST says that as the investigation progresses additional charges may be filed.

Leseman’s next of kin have been notified of his death. His remains had been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.



