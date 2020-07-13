Cheechako Street Homicide Investigation Continues, Two Arrested in Unrelated Felony Warrants

Alaska Native News on Jul 13, 2020.

“The circumstances of the initial encounter, as well as the altercation, are under investigation” in the Thursday night Checkako Street homicide investigation, APD revealed.

So, fare, leads are scant in the ongoing investigation, although two persons were contacted and arrested on unrelated felony warrants.

Officers responded to the 3100-block of Cheechako Street at 9:49 pm on Thursday night to find an adult female, who they have yet to divulge the identity of, laying in a residential parking lot deceased. The preliminary investigation found that an altercation broke out at the location and ended when shots were fired that resulted in the victim’s death.

The APD Crime Scene Team and detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

APD says that 23-year-old Jayhra Demings and 19-year-old Thomas West were contracted and found to both have felony warrants. They were placed under arrest and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center where they were remanded into custody.

APD asks that “If anyone was in the area of the 3100-block of Cheechako Street tonight and has information about this case, including surveillance video, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.”





