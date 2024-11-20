Chefornak woman arrested for airline interference





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Chefornak woman was arrested by the FBI late Tuesday night at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on criminal charges related to her alleged interference with flight crews on a flight from Bethel to Anchorage.

According to court documents, on Nov.12, Caryn Evan, 38, allegedly acted erratically as the aircraft started its decent into Anchorage. Flight attendants and passengers surrounding the defendant observed her yelling incoherently and striking her husband, who was seated next to her. Flight attendants asked Evan to move to a seat in the back of the cabin, but she refused, and her husband was moved to the back of the cabin after the situation was de-escalated.

Court documents further allege that shortly after the crew de-escalated the situation, a flight attendant was called back again to where Evan was seated and observed her moving uncontrollably, flailing about and interfering with passengers around her. Flight attendants asked for an able-bodied person to assist in controlling Evan, and a nurse volunteered to sit with her.

Court documents further explain that upon landing, a flight attendant went to check on Evan and allegedly found her hitting her head on the seat in front of her and flailing her arms uncontrollably. Flight attendants restrained Evan in flex cuffs after one of the attendants allegedly became concerned for surrounding passengers’ safety.

According to court documents, alcohol was allegedly a factor in Evan’s conduct.

Evan is charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants. The defendant will make her initial court appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, Evan faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Airport Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody Tirpak is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

