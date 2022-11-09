Chenega, Tatitlek, & Cordova Awarded Funding for Ferry Dock Modifications





Docks will accommodate more vessel types, ensuring flexibility in the future.



(JUNEAU, Alaska)—Chenega, Tatitlek and Cordova will get ferry dock modifications, enabling more vessel types to serve each community. The new infrastructure is expected to improve ferry service by enabling newer ships in the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) fleet to visit each community.

“Today’s announcement is one more step towards creating a stable and reliable Alaska Marine Highway System for coastal communities,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Our commitment to securing targeted federal infrastructure funding for Alaska is paying off, and I want to thank DOT leadership and its partners for a job well done.”

The current docks in Chenega, Tatitlek, and Cordova were originally designed to work with ferries that are no longer part of AMHS vessel fleet. Currently Chenega and Tatitlek are served by the M/V Aurora, and Cordova is served by the M/V Aurora and the M/V Tustumena.

“The Alaska Marine Highway is an integral part of Alaska’s coastal communities,” said Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “Our vision for the future of AMHS is that all our vessels should be able to serve all of our communities. This grant moves us toward that finish line.”

The successful grant application was submitted by the Prince William Sound Economic Development District (PWSEDD), in partnership with Alaska DOT&PF, in June 2022. The grant application was one of several piloted under a new partnership approach between Alaska’s communities, the Alaska Municipal League and DOT&PF in order to capture federal transportation infrastructure funding.

The US DOT Maritime Administration (MARAD) FY22 Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) awarded $28.2 million to PWSED to upgrade and modify three Prince William Sound ferry docks and terminals to accommodate AMHS ferries. The Prince William Sound Dock Modifications project includes $10.5m for Tatitlek, $12.6m for Chenega and $6.2m for Cordova $6.2 million, for a total of $29.3m.

The Tatitlek improvements include the provision of new end-loading ferry dock structures, including a vehicle transfer bridge and bridge support float. The Chenega improvements include the construction of a new ferry terminal facility, as well as a pile-supported approach dock structure, vehicle transfer bridge, bridge support float, and two mooring dolphins. And the Cordova improvements include the construction of fixed-fender mooring dolphins and catwalks and modifications to stern berth to accommodate the stern-loading ferries.

