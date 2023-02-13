Chiefs Defeat Eagles in Super Bowl





The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal with eight seconds remaining to claim a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in the game to earn the Most Valuable Player award.

Two of those touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as Kansas City rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit by scoring on all of their second-half possessions.

The Eagles managed to tie the game 35-35 with just over five minutes remaining as their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, ran in both a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

But Kansas City was able to use nearly all of the game’s remaining time as it drove 66 yards down the field to set up for the winning field goal. Philadelphia was left with only enough time for one desperate pass attempt that fell short.

For the Chiefs, the Super Bowl win was their second in four years, following a victory in 2020.

Hurts finished the game with 304 passing yards and one passing touchdown in addition to his three rushing touchdowns.

Source: VOA



