Child Dies after being run over on the Alaska Highway Monday





AST says that a child was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage after being run over by a vehicle on the Alaska Highway on Monday evening.

Troopers received the report of the incident at 6:39 pm on Sunday. According to the investigation, five children were sitting on the tailgate of a truck as an adult male was driving around the area looking for firewood at mile 1294 of the Alaska Highway.

One of the children, the deceased fell off of the truck and was run over.

The driver attempted to take the child to the Tok Clinic, but unfortunately, the child succumbed to their injuries prior to reaching the facility.

The child’s next of kin were on the scene.



