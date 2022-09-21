Child Sex Trafficker Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for sex trafficking a minor and production and possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $23,070 in restitution.

According to court documents, Jayshon Moore, aka “China,” 39 began having sexual encounters with the minor victim when she was 15 years old. In 2018, he created numerous sexually explicit videos of the minor which were saved on social media. Moore possessed two videos of child pornography in his Snapchat account. In the spring of 2019, Moore sex trafficked the minor victim – then 16 – setting prices, arranging transactions, and taking the money she earned from commercial sex acts.

Moore was previously convicted of drug trafficking and firearms offenses, and he was arrested in June 2019 after violating terms of his supervised release. Law enforcement executed a search of Moore’s residence and found additional evidence of sex trafficking. Moore was convicted by a federal jury in April 2022.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Anchorage Police Department investigated the case. The task force marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children through sex trafficking, as well as to identify and recover victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and Michael Ebell prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

