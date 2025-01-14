Chinese national sentenced in illegal wildlife guide-outfitter scheme





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Chinese national was sentenced Monday to two years’ supervised release and agreed to turn over to the United States over $73,000 and a luxury vehicle related to an illegal guide-outfitter scheme he ran for over a year.

According to court documents, beginning in August 2021, Jun “Harry” Liang, 41, and his co-conspirator Brian Phelan, 53, of Fairbanks, conspired to provide guide-outfitter services for caribou and brown bear hunts out of Fairbanks. Neither defendant was licensed by the state of Alaska as a big game guide-outfitter.

During the 2022 hunting season, Liang collected $60,000 in advance payments from two undercover agents posing as non-resident hunters in exchange for guide-outfitter services for a brown bear hunt. The money was transferred to Liang’s account through wire transfer and deposited checks.

In furtherance of completing the hunt, in August 2022, Liang and Phelan falsely informed the Alaska Department of Fish and Game that Phelan was the brother-in-law of the two undercover agents, which ultimately led the Department to issue a non-resident brown bear permit and tag based on fraudulent information.

On Sept. 20, 2024, Liang pleaded guilty to one count of Lacey Act false labeling, and additional violations for failing to obtain a special recreation permit and engaging in business in park areas without a permit in Denali National Park. As part of his sentence for the Lacey Action violation, Liang is also required to pay a $10,000 fine. For guiding without a license on Federal Land, he will pay over $9,000 in restitution to the Bureau of Land Management.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Phelan was sentenced to two and a half years’ probation and fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of violating a regulation for management, use and protection of BLM land, and one count of Lacey Act false labeling.

“Hunting is a vital part of Alaskan communities, and Mr. Liang and Mr. Phelan unjustly enriched themselves through their conspiracy, harming law-abiding guide-outfitters in our state,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their dedication in dismantling Mr. Liang’s illegal operations and upholding our conservation laws. Hopefully this sentence, including the forfeiture of tens of thousands of dollars and goods, will deter others from committing wildlife violations.”

“This sentencing emphasizes our unwavering commitment to safeguarding wildlife and upholding the integrity of our conservation laws,” said Assistant Director Edward Grace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement will tirelessly pursue anyone exploiting our nation’s wildlife and attempting to make a profit from violating our wildlife laws. Individuals engaging in illegal hunting and guiding activities not only threaten our natural resources but also erode the trust and reputation of dedicated hunters and ethical guides within our communities. The defendants fraudulently secured over $70,000 in payments from hunters through these illegal activities. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement will remain vigilant in its efforts to investigate and prosecute those who violate wildlife laws and regulations and related offenses.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement, Alaska Region, with assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and IRS Criminal Investigation Service, Seattle Field Office, investigated the case.



