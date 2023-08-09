Chitina Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Edgerton Highway Late Monday Night





Alaska State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run that occurred on the Edgerton Highway near Chitina late Monday night.

AST say they were made aware of the incident when a caller reported finding an injured man laying in the roadway at mile 32 of the highway at 11:23 pm late Monday night. Troopers and EMS responded to the location.

AST reports that despite life-saving efforts performed by the person that found him, 40-year-old Chitina resident Levi Simmonds, died at the scene from his injuries. Upon arrival by AST and EMS, Simmonds was declared deceased.

According to the investigation, the driver did not stop and render aid after striking the victim. There is currently no vehicle or driver description and investigators are asking the public for information.

Simmond’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

AST asks that “Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle that stuck Simmonds to contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online at dps.alaska.gov/tips.”