Christian Hudson Charged in Brutal Murder of Parthena Kinkaid





Alaska State Troopers have charged a 26-year-old man with one count of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in the homicide case of Parthena Kinkaid last Friday, according to their dispatch.

At the beginning of last month, troopers began looking for 39-year-old Kinkaid after a friend of hers reported her missing on April 1st after she failed to show up for work. Troopers were told that she had last been seen driving a white Ford Fiesta in the Wasilla area on March 30th.

On April 2nd, Parthena was found beaten, stabbed, and stuffed in the trunk of her vehicle just south of the Hope Cut-Off, and a homicide investigation was immediately opened. Her remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Her abandoned vehicle was first reported by a motorist at mile 55 of the Seward Highway in the ditch on the afternoon of March 31st. Troopers responded but did not open an investigation as it had not yet had an active locate placed on it.

Once a statewide search for the vehicle was posted, troopers would go back to the vehicle and perform a thorough search where they found Kinkaid’s remains. They discovered blood in the vehicle that had been wiped in an effort to conceal it and also later would discover a thumbprint on the rearview mirror.

The investigation would find that Kinkaid had told a friend that she was giving Christian Hudson a ride to Schrock Road at approximately 3:15 am on March 31st. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

On April 1st, friends of Hudson’s would pick him up at Meadow Lakes. He would say at that time that he had <expletive> up that could cause him to spend a lot of time in jail. He would later go to a friend’s house to spend the night.

That friend lived on Schrock Road with her father and her two children, ages 10 and 12. She would wake up the next morning to find all her gas stove’s burners on high and unlit and Hudson and her 2005 Pontiac Sunfire missing. She immediately reported it stolen. A neighbor’s surveillance camera would show the vehicle leaving the area at just after 3 am that morning.

On April 3rd, a State Parks Ranger spotted the stolen Pontiac at a camper trailer at Mile 18 of the Seward Highway north of Seward and Hudson would be taken into custody when he emerged from the trailer.

The month-long investigation would develop Hudson as the prime suspect in the case and on April 29th, troopers would charge him. He would be served while in jail as he had been incarcerated since his April 3rd arrest for the vehicle theft.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail and has a preliminary hearing on May 9th.





