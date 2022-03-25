Christopher Chuckwuk Indicted for Robbery in Togiak





(Anchorage, AK) – Wednesday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 32-year-old Christopher Chuckwuk on one count of Robbery in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the Second Degree, and one count Theft in the Second Degree.

The charges stem from a robbery alleged to have occurred in Togiak on March 17, 2022.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Chuckwuk faces sentences of up to 20 years imprisonment for Robbery in the First Degree, up to 10 years imprisonment for Robbery in the Second Degree, and up to Five years for Theft in the Second Degree.

This incident was investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr. Chuckwuk is currently in custody on $20,000 bail.

# # #





