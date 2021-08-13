Christopher Ricker Indicted on Murder /Arson Charges for July 31st Eagle River Incident







The Alaska Department of Law revealed that 29-year-old Christopher John Ricker has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury for the deaths of 68-year-old Alan Borowski and 58-year-old Linda Borowski on July 31st.

It was on that date at 1:37 pm that APD patrol officers and the Anchorage Fire Department to the 16000-block of Meadow Creek Drive in Eagle River after receiving reports of a structure fire there. The fire was quickly extinguished and a body was discovered followed by the discovery of a second shortly after.

After a preliminary investigation, the deaths of A. Borowski and L. Borowski was soon deemed a homicide. As the investigation continued that day, a suspect was soon identified and by that night Christopher Ricker was located, charged with two counts of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, and two counts of Assault I. He was arrested and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

On Wednesday the grand jury indicted Ricker on those charges. If convicted Ricker faces at least 99 years in prison. His bail is set at $500,000 cash performance, $250,000 cash corporate appearance, as well as requirements for house arrest, electronic monitoring, and a third-party custodian.





