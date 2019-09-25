Citizen Groups and Alaska Community Action on Toxics Hold Press Conference to Release New Investigative Report on Drinking Water Contamination in Alaska

- Home
Geographic Information System Map of contaminated sites with PFAS. Image-DEC
Anchorage – The Alaska PFAS Action Coalition (APAC), Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition, and Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) will hold a news conference Wednesday, September 25th at the Lakefront Anchorage Hotel 4800 at Spenard Rd. at 12:00pm.
The groups will release an investigative report identifying the discovery of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at over 100 individual sites in nearly 30 locations across Alaska. Ten Alaska communities have PFAS in their drinking water at levels deemed unsafe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and it is likely that the number of communities with contaminated water will grow as more sampling is conducted throughout the state.
PFAS, a group of unregulated substances linked to adverse health outcomes, including liver and kidney damage, reproductive and developmental harm, immune system impairment, and certain cancers, has been found in groundwater and public drinking water supplies in communities throughout Alaska. An increasing number of states have responded to the latest scientific understanding concerning the adverse health effects of PFAS exposure by establishing health protective regulations more stringent than EPA’s health advisory levels for PFAS in drinking water sources. Meanwhile, the State of Alaska under the Dunleavy Administration has rolled-back protections and site investigations.
In response to the issue, communities have joined to address this public health crisis, including the Alaska PFAS Action Coalition (APAC), a state-wide a group that includes the Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition, the WATER (Wake Up Alaskans to the Toxic Environmental Reality) group based in Fairbanks, and other affected community members. Some state-wide members will be in attendance. The report is titled: Threats to Drinking Water and Public Health in Alaska: The Scope of the PFAS Contamination Problem, Consequences of Regulatory Inaction, and Recommendations.
WHO: The Alaska PFAS Coalition (APAC) & Alaska Community Action on Toxics
WHAT: Press Conference to release investigative report of sites contaminated with PFAS in Alaska
WHEN: Wednesday September 25, 12:00pm (noon)
WHERE: The Lakefront Anchorage Hotel 4800 at Spenard Rd. (upstairs in the room called Spenard 2) or TUNE IN to Facebook LIVE at Alaska Community Action on Toxics Facebook page or call in 1-605-475-4867, access code 859264#.
Written by: Pamela Miller | ACAT on Sep 25, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News