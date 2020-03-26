Citizen Helps Troopers Capture Two Burglars in Sterling Wednesday

A helpful citizen in Sterling alerted troopers of suspicious individuals at a location in that community on Wednesday morning that resulted in the arrest of two suspects troopers report.
The caller reported to troopers that two suspects were at a residence where the owners were out of town at 8:23 am on Wednesday. Troopers responded and located the two suspects, identified as 26-year-old David Lusardi and 30-year-old Zackary Moore, driving away from the location. The initial investigation determined that Lusardi and Moore had burglarized the residence and so were taken into custody.
Both were charged with Burglary I and II, Theft II, Criminal Mischief III and Possession of Burglary Tools. Additionally, Lusardi was charged with Driving While License Revoked.
Lusardi and Moore were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges.