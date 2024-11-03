Climate change focus of 25th annual Invasive Species Workshop





Managing invasive species in a changing climate will be the focus of the 25th annual Alaska Invasive Species Workshop on Nov. 12-14 in Fairbanks.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is coordinating the workshop with the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership, an informal statewide group of agencies, organizations and individuals concerned about invasive species. Coordinator Gino Graziano, a Cooperative Extension invasive species specialist, said the annual workshop helps people across the state coordinate their efforts to manage invasive species and promotes awareness of new concerns, particularly those that could cause economic or environmental damage.

The theme is “25 years of AKISP: Learning from the Past and Looking to the Future.” 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of AKISP’s formation.

Workshop speakers will highlight managing invasive species in a changing climate, invasive species ecology and research, early detection and rapid response efforts, native plant production, citizen science, community-driven stewardship, and more. Presenters will also highlight the development of regional cooperative invasive species management areas and effective outreach and education.

Keynote speakers Terry Chapin, professor emeritus of ecology with the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology, and Katie Spellman, research associate professor with the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology, will discuss how individuals can become environmental stewards, how to turn conservation challenges into opportunities, and how society views the conservation of native species and the management of invasive species in a changing world.

Chapin’s research addresses the effects of climate change and wildlife on Alaska’s ecology and on rural communities. He explores ways that communities and agencies can increase the sustainability of ecosystems and human communities over the long term, despite rapid climatic and social changes.

Spellman’s research focuses on invasive plants, community and public engagement in science, climate change education, and the sustainability of Alaska’s wild berry species in relation to climate change.

Workshop sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road, Fairbanks. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option is offered.

The workshop agenda and registration information are available at alaskainvasives.org. For more information, contact Graziano at 907-786-6315 or gagraziano@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Graziano. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

