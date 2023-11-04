Co-owner of Wasilla auto shop sentenced for violating Clean Air Act





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The co-owner of a vehicle repair shop in Wasilla was sentenced Thursday to three years’ probation and a $50,000 fine for intentionally altering emission control systems in at least 144 diesel trucks, violating the Clean Air Act.

According to court documents, Daniel Aaron Chase, 39, of Wasilla, co-owns DC 907 Diesels LLC, which operates a vehicle repair shop specializing in diesel trucks. Starting in 2017, Chase performed and directed other shop employees to perform “deleting and tuning” on customers’ diesel trucks. Chase first removed emissions control systems designed to reduce vehicle pollution from the trucks. Then, he tampered with the trucks’ onboard diagnostic systems to allow the trucks to run normally despite their lack of emission controls. That tampering violated the Clean Air Act, a violation of 42 U.S.C. §7431(c)(2)(C).

Chase made over $349,000 performing unlawful work on diesel trucks over five years.

“Violations of the Clean Air Act can significantly affect the lives of Alaskans, and those who partake in these unlawful actions will face consequences,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Mr. Chase’s intentional actions to remove emission control systems will not be tolerated and our office will continue to support our partners’ efforts to enforce the Clean Air Act.”

“For years, the defendant intentionally and repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act by installing emissions defeat devices on well over a hundred diesel trucks,” said Special Agent in Charge Scot Adair of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Alaska. “His actions will result in an excess of 144 tons of nitrogen oxides and more than a ton of particulate matter being emitted in the Mat-Su Valley, an area that already struggles with air quality issues. EPA will continue to investigate and prosecute the sale and installation of illegal defeat devices that contribute to serious health problems and put our communities at risk.”

The EPA Criminal Investigation Alaska Division investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers and EPA Regional Criminal Enforcement Counsel Karla Perrin prosecuted the case.

