Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs 24-Year-Old from Fishing Vessel near Sitka

on Aug 10, 2020.

 

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues two stranded miners on the Chilkat River, 23 miles from Haines, Alaska, Nov. 3. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kellen Browne.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kellen Browne.

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 24-year-old male off a fishing vessel near Baranof Island in Sitka, Saturday.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka hoisted and transported the patient to awaiting emergency medical service personnel in Sitka.

The initial call to Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders came in Friday night reporting a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Carol D was suffering from medical complications from an infected tooth.

On Friday night, the vessel pulled into Snipe Bay to avoid heavy weather offshore. On scene weather prevented a safe transfer of the patient to the air station crew.

The Coast Guard aircrew made the decision to launch at sunrise on Saturday and completed the hoist and transfer at 7 a.m.

-USCG-