Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs 42-year-old Woman off Fishing Vessel near Noyes Island

Editor’s Note: Click on image to download high resolution video.
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 42-year-old woman off a fishing vessel near Noyes Island, Thursday.
The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitkatransported her to Sitka where they transferred the woman to waiting emergency medical service personnel, who took her to Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital for further care.
Around 11:40 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a call from Craig City Harbormaster staff, who stated a member of the crew was bleeding and in an out of consciousness after a blunt object impacted her head.
The Jayhawk crew was already airborne and was diverted based on new information.
A Craig City Harbormaster crew also responded aboard a 25-foot boat and met the crew of the Western Cruiser near Cape Ulitka on the north end of Noyes Island, followed shortly after by the Jayhawk crew.
“A harbormaster had gotten there before us and dropped off an EMT,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Eckstein, rescue swimmer on the response. “So he had a chance to look her over and the bleeding was under control at that point.”
Eckstein evaluated her, and with her stable condition combined with fuel constraints the aircrew elected to conduct a basket hoist.
“Overall it was a very smooth hoist, and the crew members on board were very welcoming and helped out,” said Eckstein. “The crew assisted in getting her over to the basket and one of the crew members assisted with the trail line.”
After she was hoisted, the aircrew did a bear hook recovery of Eckstein and made the approximately hour long transit to Sitka.
Source: USCG