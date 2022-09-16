Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger near Prince of Wales Island





KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a cruise ship passenger 30 miles west of Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, Wednesday.

An Air Station Sitka aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived on scene at 11:16 p.m., hoisted the 56-year-old woman, and transported her to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial medevac request from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Crown Princess at 9:11 p.m., reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.

“The Coast Guard trains daily for situations like this,” said L.t. j.g. Trevor Layman, the command duty officer at the Sector Juneau command center. “We were able to safely and efficiently conduct the medevac in order to get the patient to a higher level of medical care.”

On-scene conditions at the time of the medevac included 5-mile visibility, winds at 20 mph and 9-foot seas.

-USCG-



