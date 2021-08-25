Coast Guard assists two from vessel taking on water near Slocum Arm







JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard assisted two people on a sailing vessel when it took on water after it grounded near Slocum Arm, approximately 30 miles northwest of Sitka Sunday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene to the sailing vessel George Grey at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, delivered a dewatering pump, and helped dewater the vessel. Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa crewmembers arrived on scene at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, embarked the two people, took the vessel in tow, and later transferred the tow to a Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew, currently operating out of Sitka, who towed the vessel the rest of the way to Sitka.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a report at 5:43 p.m. Saturday on VHF radio channel 16 from the George Grey crew reporting that they ran aground, lost power, and were taking on a small amount of water in the engine room.

“The success of the safe tow was due to the excellent coordination between the Sector Juneau watchstanders, the Air Station Sitka crew, the Anacapa crew, and the MSST Honolulu crew currently based out of Sitka,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Buchmiller, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “The skillful teamwork of all crews involved was exceptional.”

-USCG-





