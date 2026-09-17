Coast Guard assists with Whittier pier fire response, investigation

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There were no reported injuries. State and local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic Command Center watchstanders received a report at approximately 11 a.m., Monday of a fire at the north cruise ship terminal. Coast Guard personnel from Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic, along with a response boat and crew from Coast Guard Station Valdez, responded to Whittier to assist local agencies.

At the time of the initial report, the tour boat Klondike Express was moored at the pier with no passengers aboard. The vessel sustained fire damage and was safely moved away from the pier to help prevent the fire from spreading.

The cruise ship Norwegian Jade, which was also moored at the terminal, safely departed the area and did not sustain fire damage.

Firefighting operations continued until approximately 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, when local authorities confirmed the fire was extinguished. A 500-yard safety zone established around the fire has since been lifted.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to the local agencies and good Samaritans who assisted throughout this incident,” said Capt. Joel Carse, sector commander Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic.

Coast Guard pollution response teams from Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic deployed to the area to conduct pollution assessments. Damage to fenders on the pier resulted in a small sheen, which has since dissipated. No additional pollution has been reported.

The Coast Guard continues to assess potential pollution impacts and investigate the marine casualty.