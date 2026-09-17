Trump Says Kennedy Center Is ‘Destined to Doom’ After Judge Stops Him From Slapping His Name on It











“Linguistic gymnastics cannot extricate the Kennedy Center’s board from an operative judicial order or the governing statute it was designed to enforce,” said US District Judge Christopher Cooper.



President Donald Trump declared that the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts is “destined to doom” on Tuesday shortly after a federal judge once again blocked the president from slapping his name on the side of the building.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center board’s effort to restore Trump’s name to the outside of the performing arts center was still unlawful, even if being purportedly done to “recognize and honor President Trump’s current and future existential and unprecedented contributions” to the building.

Trump responded to the ruling with a lengthy social media post where he said that the center is “in a virtual state of collapse,” while blaming Cooper for the building’s purportedly imminent demise.

“A very hostile and conflicted Judge (What else is new?) seems like he won’t let that happen, in which case, unfortunately, the Building is destined to doom,” Trump wrote. “Isn’t that too bad?”

Last year, the board voted to rename the center as the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” despite having no congressional authorization to do so.

After a court ruled that Trump’s name must be removed from the building, the board subsequently passed a resolution to add signage to the building informing visitors that it has been “renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump.”

Additionally, the board voted to rename the campus on which the building sits as the “President Donald J. Trump Plaza.”

Cooper said that both of these actions were in violation of an injunction granted earlier this year that prevented the board from taking unilateral action to rename the Kennedy Center or its properties without congressional approval.

“Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’ blessing,” the judge emphasized. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”

The judge accused the administration of playing “word games” by trying to deny that the proposed additional signage was not a “memorial” to Trump but rather a “recognition” or an “acknowledgement.”

“Common sense dictates that the words ‘renovated and restored by President Donald J. Trump’ establish a memorial,” wrote Cooper. “Defendants themselves define a ‘memorial’ as ‘anything meant to help people remember some person or event, as a statute, holiday, etc.’”

“Linguistic gymnastics,” Cooper added, “cannot extricate the Kennedy Center’s board from an operative judicial order or the governing statute it was designed to enforce.”

Cooper also slapped down warnings from the Kennedy Center board that the building “will face financial peril” and could even be forced to shut down unless Trump’s name is restored outside.

Under the board members’ theory, putting Trump’s name back on the building would lead to a surge in donations to the center that could revive its dire fiscal outlook.

Cooper, however, didn’t buy this claim in the slightest.

“In fact, evidence before the court pointed in the opposite direction,” the judge wrote. “The renaming of the center coincided with declines in revenue and contributions, as artists canceled performances, the Washington National Opera ended its 50-year residency, and ticket sales and viewership of the Kennedy Center Honors broadcast dropped precipitously.”

According to a Sunday report in The Washington Post, Kennedy Center board members have said that the performing arts center could close as soon as Tuesday without the restoration of Trump’s name.

In a Tuesday afternoon social media post, Trump revealed that the board had voted to close the Kennedy Center indefinitely to undergo “renovation and reconstruction.”

However, the president also warned that fixes to the building would not be made unless courts allowed him to put his name on the side.

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