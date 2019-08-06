Coast Guard Boat Crew, Ketchikan EMS Medevac Injured Fisherman in Revillagigedo Channel

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew medevaced an injured 58-year-old man off the fishing vessel Lake Bay in Revillagigedo Channel, 18 miles southeast of Ketchikan, Alaska, Monday.
The boat crew and Ketchikan emergency medical services coordinated efforts to transfer the man from the small boat to Station Ketchikan. Ketchikan EMS further transported the man to Ketchikan Medical Center. The man was reported stable upon transfer.
Sector Juneau command center staff received notification via VHF-FM radio Channel 16 from the vessel’s master that a crewmember aboard received a large laceration to his arm and required assistance. Sector issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Station Ketchikan boat crew with local EMS aboard to respond.
“Today there was a situation involving an injured fisherman in need of an escort to a higher level of care,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Mitchell, a coxswain on the case. “With the cooperation of multiple responding agencies, our boat crew was able to successfully medevac the injured man south of Bold Island to Ketchikan, even with the restricted visibility.”
Source: USCG
© 2019, Alaska Native News
