Coast Guard Closes Portion of Offshore Systems Kenai dock in Nikiski

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port closes portion of Offshore Systems Kenai (OSK) dock in Nikiski, Alaska, Wednesday.
All operations on the north face of the pier are suspended until permanent repairs can be made following a partial dock collapse and subsequent discharge of approximately 300 gallons of diesel fuel.
Coast Guard pollution responders from Marine Safety Detachment Homer responded to a report that heavy seas caused a 50-foot wide section of the dock to fall into Cook Inlet. Pollution responders are working with the responsible party and state authorities to mitigate further pollution. The dock continues to erode, but all remaining oil and hazardous materials have been removed.
“The Coast Guard is temporarily closing the north portion of the dock as a precaution to protect life and property as well as reduce further impact to the environment,” said Capt. Sean MacKenzie, Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Western Alaska.
Members of the public who find oil or other signs of pollution in the area are asked to report it to the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.
Source: USCG
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 3, 2019.
