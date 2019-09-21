Coast Guard Crews Provide Coverage for Navy, Marine Corps Arctic Exercise in Alaska

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Click on images to view high-resolution versions.
JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard crews provided coverage for Navy and Marine Corps personnel participating in the Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019 in Alaska during the month of September.
The purpose of their coverage was to ensure the safety of exercise participants through the provision of search and rescue, law enforcement crews, and guidance navigating Alaskan waters throughout exercise locations.
Coast Guard 17th District aircrews operated an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an HC-130 Hercules airplane from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. The Dolphin aircrew provided search and rescue response for exercise participants and the Hercules aircrew conducted refueling operations. Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams 91101 Seattle and 91105 San Francisco supported security zones around Navy assets. Coast Guard deck watch officers provided local knowledge and guidance to Naval vessel crews to ensure safe passage.
“As one of the nation’s Armed Forces, the Coast Guard integrates with the Department of Defense, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps as evidenced during this exercise,” said Capt. Melissa L. Rivera, chief of staff for the Seventeenth Coast Guard District, “Our helicopters, planes, equipment and personnel can fully integrate with the other military services as our HC-130 airplane is conducting refueling operations with the Navy and Marines, our MH-65 helicopter is landing on U.S. Navy assets, our Maritime Safety and Security Teams are enforcing security zones around U.S. Navy assets, and our deck watch officers embarked on U.S. Navy ships to provide local knowledge and guidance to ensure safe passage.”
Additional information about AECE 2019 and previous Navy releases:
Navy, Marine Corps Conduct Arctic Exercise in Alaska
https://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=110762
USS Comstock Arrives in Kodiak, Alaska
https://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=110840
Source: USCG
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Sep 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News