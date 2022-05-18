Coast Guard crews suspend search for woman who went overboard from a cruise ship in Lynn Canal





KODIAK, Alaska — Coast Guard air and surface crews suspended their search for a 40-year-old female passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in Lynn Canal Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard rescue crews conducted over nine hours of air and surface searches, which covered 68 square nautical miles.

“Despite our best efforts to locate the individual, it is with heavy hearts that we make the decision to suspend the search,” said Coast Guard Lt.j.g. Trevor Layman, a Sector Juneau Command Center duty officer. “The decision to suspend active searching is based on a number of factors including weather, sea state, water temperature and other variables.”

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center initiated search efforts to include crews and assets from Air Station Sitka, Station Juneau and the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Click here to read the initial press release.

-USCG-





