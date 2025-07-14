Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip (WPB 87326) arrives at new homeport in Valdez









VALDEZ, Alaska — Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip (WPB 87326) arrived at its new homeport in Valdez Monday after transiting approximately 2,800 miles.

Blacktip, an 87-foot Marine Protector-class patrol boat, is replacing the recently decommissioned 110-foot Island-class cutter Liberty and will conduct various missions throughout the Arctic District, including maritime law enforcement and security, living marine resources, and search and rescue.

“We are extremely happy to be in Alaska and to continue serving the community of Valdez,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Andre Pinault, officer in charge.

Blacktip was commissioned in 2000 and previously homeported in Oxnard, California.

Marine Protector-class patrol boats are 87-feet long and 19.5-feet wide with a 100 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 1,000 miles. They can hold a crew of up to 12. The Blacktip is equipped with advanced electronics and navigation systems for multi-mission operations, including search and rescue, law enforcement, and homeland security.