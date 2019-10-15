Coast Guard Experiencing VHF Outages, Use Secondary Communications

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska — Coast Guard Sector Juneau personnel are experiencing multiple VHF-FM radio outages throughout Southeast Alaska and may not be able to hear or respond to distress calls on channel 16.
Currently, waterways affected by Coast Guard VHF-FM radio site outages include the Gulf of Alaska between Yakutat and Sitka, Cross Sound, Peril Strait, Hoonah Sound, Southern Chatham Strait, Sumner Strait, the waters surrounding Zarembo Island and the west side of Prince of Wales Island.
All mariners transiting these waterways should remain vigilant and have another means of emergency communication such as:
You can contact the Sector Juneau Command Center at 907-463-2980
Source: USCG
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 15, 2019.
