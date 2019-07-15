Coast Guard Hoists Three People Stranded on Beach near Cape Resurrection

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted three people stranded on a beach near Cape Resurrection, Friday.
The Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, forward deployed to Cordova, transported all three people to waiting emergency medical service personnel at the Seward Airport.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a call at 11:47 a.m. over VHF channel 16 from the operator of the pleasure craft Kasskade. The boat’s operator reported that a 19-foot skiff with four people aboard had overturned. They were able to retrieve one person, the captain of the skiff, but due to 6-foot swells the other three remained stranded on the beach, wet and cold.
The aircrew launched in response. They arrived on scene at 2:04 p.m. and by 2:50 p.m. safely transferred all three people to Seward.
“All three survivors listened to the directions from our rescue swimmer and made the hoisting evolution quick and safe,” said Lt. Meg Peters, right seat pilot during the hoist. “This case turned out positive because the survivors recognized their situation, stayed in place and listened to the directions of the crew.”
The captain of the skiff traveled to Seward aboard the Kasskade.
Source: USCG