Coast Guard medevacs 90-year-old man from yacht near Betton Island





KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a 90-year-old man suffering symptoms of a stroke from a yacht Thursday near Betton Island.

A Coast Guard 45-foot response boat-medium crew from Station Ketchikan with two South Tongass Fire Department EMTs aboard arrived at the 177-foot yacht Ice Bear, brought the man aboard the Coast Guard boat in a rescue litter, then took him to shore. He was placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Bar Harbor.

“We arrived on scene quickly and got this man to the level of care he needed thanks to our strong partnership with South Tongass Fire Department,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Espinoza, response boat operator for the case. “We routinely train for situations like this and I’m proud when our team comes together when it counts.”

Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from the Ice Bear at 12:55 p.m.

The response boat from Station Ketchikan arrived on scene at approximately 1:46 p.m. and took the patient aboard.

He was placed in the care of EMS at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Weather conditions at the time of the transfer included overcast skies, rain, 1-foot seas, and 13 mph winds.

