Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait





KODIAK, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Tuesday.

An Air Station Sitka aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter arrived on scene at approximately 4 p.m., hoisted the 62-year-old man and a nurse and transported them to an awaiting Airlift Northwest aircrew in Sitka for further transport.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

“Good communication with the cruise ship and the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew ensured proper coordination for the medevac,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Buchmiller, an operations specialist at the Sector Juneau command center. “We were able to conduct the medevac efficiently so the patient could receive a higher level of medical care.”

On scene conditions at the time of the medevac included 10-mile visibility, winds at 18 miles per hour and 2-foot seas.

