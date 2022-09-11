Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Juneau





JUNEAU — The Coast Guard medevaced a man Wednesday from a cruise ship at the entrance to Gastineau Channel near Juneau.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau met the cruise ship Disney Wonder at about 9 p.m., took the ailing man aboard, and brought him to Station Juneau where he was placed in the care of an awaiting Capital City Fire/Rescue crew.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Disney Wonder at about 8:20 p.m., stating a passenger was experiencing disorientation and loss of consciousness.

“Coast Guard responses like this require cooperation among multiple teams of responders,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fishler, response boat operator for the case. “Thanks to the care and excellent teamwork of the crew aboard Disney Wonder working with our crew, we were able to quickly respond and place this gentleman in the care of our partners at Capital City Fire/Rescue.”

On scene conditions at the time of the medevac included 10-mile visibility, winds at 5 mph and 1-foot seas.

