Coast Guard medevacs master from tug near Zarembo Island

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka medevaced a 62-year-old man from a tug near Zarembo Island, Alaska. Coast Guard courtesy video.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard medevaced the master of a tug six miles west of Zarembo Island, Alaska, Monday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Sitka hoisted the 62-year-old man at 1:38 a.m. and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Air Station Sitka. The patient was reportedly in stable condition at the time of transfer.

Watchstanders at the Sector Juneau command center received the medevac request at 11:13 p.m. Sunday from the first mate aboard 99-foot tug Miki Hana reporting the vessel’s master was experiencing symptoms related to a pre-existing medical condition. Watchstanders consulted the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of the Jayhawk crew from Air Station Sitka at 11:30 p.m.

“We’re grateful the first mate contacted us when he did and that the air crew was able to get the vessel’s master to a higher level of care so quickly,” said Lt. j.g. Maximilian Carfagno, command duty officer at Sector Juneau command center. “We’re also very fortunate that the first mate was able to safely navigate the tug to its destination at Ketchikan.”

On-scene conditions at the time of the medevac include 10-mile visibility, 10 mph winds, 3-foot seas, with an air temperature of 54 degrees and a water temperature of 51 degrees.



