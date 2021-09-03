Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 45 miles from Sitka





KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a woman Wednesday from a cruise ship in Chatham Strait, near Sitka.

The aircrew retrieved the woman at approximately 10 a.m. and transferred her to Sitka, for further transport to a higher level of care.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau Command Center received the request for a medevac from the cruise ship Celebrity Millennium at approximately 8 a.m. for a 55-year-old passenger who was suffering from chest pain. Watchstanders directed the launch of the Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.

“Good communication with the cruise ship and the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew, ensured proper coordination for the medevac,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Buchmiller, a Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center watchstander. “We were able to conduct the medevac efficiently so the patient could receive a higher level of medical care.”

On-scene weather at the time of the rescue was an air temperature of 54 degrees, 10 mph winds, and visibility of about 10 miles.

-USCG-



