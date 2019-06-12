Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship in Prince William Sound

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Valdez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew medically evacuated 61-year-old female suffering with cardiac problems from the cruise ship Island Princess in the vicinity of Bligh Island, near Prince William Sound, Alaska, Tuesday.
The woman was transported to emergency medical services personnel at a Valdez pier for further transport to higher medical care. The woman was reported to have been in stable condition upon transport.
District 17 command center watchstanders received notification from the Island Princess at approximately 1:49 p.m. about the woman’s distress. Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders and a Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the woman be transported to a higher level of care within four hours of notification. Sector Anchorage watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Valdez boat crew to respond.
“We are thankful to be able to assist this woman with such immediacy,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Erik Patterson, a Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “Our station’s location to the cruise ship allowed us to be on scene and assist as quickly as possible, allowing us to play a major part in saving this woman’s life when timing is everything.”
Source: USCG