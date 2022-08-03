Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Tracy Arm





JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau, Alaska, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 11:30 a.m., hoisted the patient, and transported her to awaiting EMS in Juneau.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center received a report at 10:11 a.m. from the Alaska State Troopers regarding an inReach activation about the woman who was experiencing anaphylactic shock symptoms aboard the cruise ship. Watchstanders diverted the Air Station Sitka helicopter crew from a training flight to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the mountainous terrain around Tracy Arm made communicating with the cruise ship via VHF radio difficult,” said Lt.j.g. Trevor Layman, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “Despite that, we were able to conduct the medevac efficiently and get the patient to a higher level of medical care.”



