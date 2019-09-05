Coast Guard Member Found Deceased Inside Valdez Residence, Saturday

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard member assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur was found deceased inside his home in Valdez on Saturday.
Deceased is Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Frankie Lopez, a 23-year-old male from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Lopez was discovered by Valdez police officers late Saturday evening, who pronounced the individual deceased.
The deceased was then transported to Valdez and will be sent to a medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our shipmate,” said Lt. Timothy Cassel, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur. “Our hearts go out to Frankie’s family, loved ones and friends during this difficult time. We are working to provide the proper counseling and support to our shipmates and family members of the deceased.”
The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
Next of kin notifications have been made.
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Sep 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News