Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to sunken vessel near Sitka





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Hanson Maritime are responding to a sunken vessel near Sitka that had no people on board.

The Coast Guard received the initial report of a 34-foot-long fishing vessel having sunk in Sitka Sound while sitting unmanned at anchor Friday night.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Sitka is working with Hanson Maritime and ADEC to salvage the vessel and contain the spread of pollution.

A containment boom has been deployed around the vessel and divers were able to plug the vents once they arrived on scene. Containment efforts are still ongoing.

For any questions regarding this response, all mariners please contact the Coast Guard Sector Southeast Alaska Command Center at 907-463-2980.

-USCG-



