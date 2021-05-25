Coast Guard, partners to conduct commercial fishing vessel exams, lifesaving education for Western Alaska and Bristol Bay







ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard will offer courtesy dockside examinations of commercial fishing vessels and the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will provide maritime safety education to fishermen in Western Alaska and Bristol Bay in anticipation of the 2021 Bristol Bay salmon season.

The Coast Guard anticipates sending examiners to the following locations for public outreach and to encourage dockside exam participation:

King Cove, Sand Point, Port Moller, Chignik: June 1-7. To schedule an exam in King Cove, call 907-538-4103, Sand Point at 907-764-5071, and Chignik at 907-891-3824.

Dillingham, Egegik, King Salmon: June 14-25. To schedule and exam in Dillingham, call 907-764-5071, Egegik at 907-538-8062, and King Salmon at 907-717-6270 or 907-538-9748.

The exams will address safety issues that may be present before an operator gets underway. The examiners will not issue fines or other penalties for any problems they discover at the dock or before launch. The exams address items such as flares, charts, navigational signals, fire extinguishers, emergency position indicating radio beacons and the serviceability of immersion suits.

“Coast Guard dockside examinations are free, ensure compliance with all federal regulations and can reduce the likelihood of getting boarded at sea if you pass and earn a decal,” said Russ Hazlett, a fishing vessel safety examiner at Sector Anchorage. “But more importantly, an exam could save your life.”







Fishermen can also choose to signal they are ready for an exam by running a ring buoy up high on the mast or on the anchor/bow in a visible location.

Fishermen are also encouraged to register for upcoming one-day Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Classes in Sand Point May 29, Naknek June 10-11 and Dillingham June 12-13. Registration and additional information is available online at https://www.amsea.org/ or over the phone by calling 907-747-3287.

“If you want to provide your crew with a comprehensive, hands-on, maritime lifesaving education in a short amount of time, please register for one of these courses,” said Jerry Dzugan, executive director for AMSEA. “Setting aside just one day could mean the difference between a successful season and a loss of life at sea.”

For more information on preparing for vessel examinations, operators may visit http://www.fishsafewest.info/ to complete a checklist generator that will provide a detailed pre-examination checklist.

For information about scheduling vessel examinations in other locations, please contact your nearest Coast Guard marine safety office.

Marine Safety Unit Valdez: 907-835-7220

Marine Safety Detachment Dutch Harbor: 907-581-3466

Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak: 907-486-5918

Marine Safety Detachment Seward: 907-224-4784

Marine Safety Detachment Homer: 907-235-3292

Marine Safety Detachment Sitka: 907-966-5454

Marine Safety Detachment Ketchikan: 907-225-4496

