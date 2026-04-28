Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded hikers on Unalaska Island







JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard rescued two hikers who were stranded on Makushin Volcano in Unalaska, Alaska, Sunday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center in Juneau received a request from the Alaska State Troopers to assist with two hikers stranded at approximately 2,000 feet of elevation on Makushin Volcano. One of the hikers was reported to have a leg injury.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. The aircrew departed at approximately 11 a.m., stopping in Cold Bay to refuel.

The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 5 p.m. and safely evacuated both individuals from the volcano.

They were transported to Dutch Harbor to meet awaiting emergency medical services.

“To put the scale of this operation into perspective, the distance our aircrew flew is roughly equivalent to launching a helicopter from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to conduct a rescue in North Carolina,” said Jennifer Whitcomb, the search and rescue program manager. “This mission highlights the incredible operational reach and endurance required of our Alaska-based crews to answer the call for help.”